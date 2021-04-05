Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at Morgan Stanley

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INCY. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,384. Incyte has a 52 week low of $73.51 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of -52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Incyte will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

