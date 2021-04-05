Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.71.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
