Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.76

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.76 and last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 427635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.