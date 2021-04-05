Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDEXY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.72. 205,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,747. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 1.22. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $18.16.

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

