Inex Project (INEX) Price Hits $0.0000

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Inex Project has a market cap of $231,633.39 and approximately $1,921.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inex Project token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Inex Project has traded down 96.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00076876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.95 or 0.00300179 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00102555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $448.41 or 0.00760657 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 111.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029366 BTC.

Inex Project Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 tokens. Inex Project’s official website is www.inexprojectofficial.com

