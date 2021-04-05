Inex Project Market Capitalization Tops $229,610.20 (INEX)

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded down 42.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Inex Project has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Inex Project token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Inex Project has a total market cap of $229,610.20 and $1,664.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00074283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.71 or 0.00301294 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00094995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $440.44 or 0.00746726 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00030290 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 94.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003844 BTC.

About Inex Project

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 tokens. The official website for Inex Project is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Inex Project Token Trading

