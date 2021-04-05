Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to report $460,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $690,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $430,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $3.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.42 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $7.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%.

INFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

INFI opened at $3.32 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $294.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 429,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

