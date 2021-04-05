Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.38

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 144221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,461,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,219,000 after buying an additional 366,371 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Infosys by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $297,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Infosys by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 46.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,396 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

