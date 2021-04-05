(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of (INGA) (AMS:INGA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.98 ($11.74).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INGA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

(INGA) has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

