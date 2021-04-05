Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to announce $293.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $291.50 million and the highest is $294.50 million. Ingevity posted sales of $288.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NGVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

NGVT stock opened at $75.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $79.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

