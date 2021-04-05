Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Down to $20.07

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.07, but opened at $19.61. Inhibrx shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 6,464 shares changing hands.

INBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $323,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,995,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 409.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after buying an additional 397,934 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Inhibrx during the third quarter valued at about $5,608,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $3,270,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $1,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

