Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.73

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.73 and last traded at $105.32, with a volume of 58100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.33.

IOSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King boosted their price objective on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Innospec alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.74 and a 200-day moving average of $86.31.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Innospec by 1,557.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 617,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,043,000 after purchasing an additional 580,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,468,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Innospec by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,025,000 after purchasing an additional 235,863 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Innospec by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 889,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,747,000 after purchasing an additional 214,205 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,844,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,775,000 after purchasing an additional 164,119 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.