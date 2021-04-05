INO COIN (INO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.14 Billion

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for about $6.33 or 0.00010704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. INO COIN has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $338,110.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00053485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.28 or 0.00672122 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00072040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00028787 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

