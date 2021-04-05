Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $182.56

Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $182.56 and last traded at $182.38, with a volume of 32 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPHI shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inphi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.60.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

