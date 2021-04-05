Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.08). Inseego reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

INSG has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inseego presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

In other news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,321 shares in the company, valued at $139,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Inseego by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 35,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,462. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. Inseego has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $992.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

