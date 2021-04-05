Insider Buying: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FOLD traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,033. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The company had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,431,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26,895 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.