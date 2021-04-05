Insider Buying: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
FOLD traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,033. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.57.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The company had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.
