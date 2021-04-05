Insider Buying: Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.61 per share, with a total value of C$26,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$62,259.50.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.53 per share, with a total value of C$25,293.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.43 per share, with a total value of C$48,540.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,586.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.44 per share, with a total value of C$48,752.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 17,600 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.43 per share, with a total value of C$42,810.24.

Shares of Quarterhill stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$2.57. 256,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,451. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$293.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06. Quarterhill Inc. has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

