Insider Buying: StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Praag Michael Van acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Praag Michael Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Praag Michael Van purchased 5,000 shares of StoneCastle Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BANX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.85. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,276. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $130.26 million, a P/E ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 0.76. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $21.80.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $752,000. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

