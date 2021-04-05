Insider Selling: 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Sells 3,004 Shares of Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $126,288.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lisa A. Mango also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Lisa A. Mango sold 58,326 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,421,695.52.

Shares of ONEM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.61. 659,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,988. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a PE ratio of -22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 227.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 68,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 243.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,440,000 after acquiring an additional 985,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 134.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,788 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 132.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 173.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 401,591 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

