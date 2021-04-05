Insider Selling: Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $114,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,103.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,159. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.