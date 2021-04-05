Insider Selling: AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Sells 9,013 Shares of Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.11. 38,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,244. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.67 and a 200-day moving average of $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABC. Cowen boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after buying an additional 140,609 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

