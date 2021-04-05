Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells 2,375 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.65, for a total transaction of $733,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total transaction of $50,769.67.

On Monday, March 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50.

On Monday, March 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,208 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $632,790.72.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $477,117.03.

On Monday, February 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.17, for a total transaction of $441,608.75.

On Monday, February 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $748,125.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 785 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.64, for a total transaction of $230,507.40.

ANET traded up $3.58 on Monday, reaching $311.62. The company had a trading volume of 394,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,706. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.12 and a 200-day moving average of $272.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

