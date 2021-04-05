Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 751 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total value of $228,349.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,778.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Marc Taxay sold 2,077 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $592,028.08.

On Monday, February 1st, Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $231,880.00.

ANET stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $311.62. 394,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,706. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $326.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.12 and a 200-day moving average of $272.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

