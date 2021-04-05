Insider Selling: AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,794.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AXTI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,492. The stock has a market cap of $515.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.20 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Research analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after purchasing an additional 144,318 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter valued at $9,742,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 88,850 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 416,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 129,733 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 72,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXTI shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

