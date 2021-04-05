Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells 3,414 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 3,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $124,713.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,818.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 297,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,333. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $47.97.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. Research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $18,872,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,041,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 103,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.