Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells 26,631 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,178,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,994,264.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Poulliot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.74. 2,040,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,936. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.88. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

