Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $227,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,660,430.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $7.91 on Monday, hitting $111.33. 340,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,455. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.40. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,350,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,202,000 after buying an additional 745,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

