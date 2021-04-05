Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cirrus Logic stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.56. 11,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,965. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.75 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $2,523,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,155,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRUS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

