Insider Selling: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $280,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,986 shares in the company, valued at $53,644,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.14. 8,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

