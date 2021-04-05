Insider Selling: Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Insider Sells 15,598 Shares of Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $464,352.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $83,534.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CVET traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,956. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays started coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

