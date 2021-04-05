Insider Selling: Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Insider Sells 15,598 Shares of Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $464,352.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $83,534.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CVET traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,956. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.
Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.
About Covetrus
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
