Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells 14,733 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Janesh Moorjani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 1st, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total transaction of $2,101,077.84.
- On Monday, February 1st, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,889.30.
ESTC stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.25. The stock had a trading volume of 776,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.95 and a 200 day moving average of $137.05. Elastic has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $176.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 341.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.65.
About Elastic
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
