Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells 14,733 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Janesh Moorjani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total transaction of $2,101,077.84.

On Monday, February 1st, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,889.30.

ESTC stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.25. The stock had a trading volume of 776,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.95 and a 200 day moving average of $137.05. Elastic has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 341.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.65.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

