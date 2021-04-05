Insider Selling: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Sells 62,021 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Branderiz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Eric Branderiz sold 22,950 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.22, for a total value of $4,067,199.00.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $13.27 on Monday, hitting $149.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,624,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after buying an additional 1,976,690 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,931,000 after buying an additional 904,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,691,000 after buying an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,728,000 after purchasing an additional 221,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 420,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

