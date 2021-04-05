Insider Selling: Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CMO Sells 2,427 Shares of Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Romanko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of Five Below stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $3.53 on Monday, reaching $199.15. 508,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,135. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.24. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.13, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.16 and a 12 month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. Five Below’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Five Below by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

