Insider Selling: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Sells 43,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,354,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,436,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

On Monday, February 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $509,120.00.

LBRT traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 878,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,002. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $257.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.