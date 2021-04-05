Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Sells 2,815 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $154,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexander Spinelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Alexander Spinelli sold 4,839 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $267,354.75.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,200,837.46.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.80. 1,006,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.14. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPSN shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

