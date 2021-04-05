Insider Selling: Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CEO Sells 341 Shares of Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $11,696.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,221,076.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Hessam Nadji sold 10,146 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $345,775.68.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Hessam Nadji sold 22,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $892,575.00.

Shares of NYSE MMI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.71. The company had a trading volume of 142,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.03. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $40.89.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $250.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

