Insider Selling: MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director Sells 17,834 Shares of Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,837.

MEG stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,661. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$2.14 and a 12-month high of C$8.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.47.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEG. CSFB raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.84.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

