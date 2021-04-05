Insider Selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,174.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William Hornbuckle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $1,525,200.00.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.70. 13,801,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,938,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $42.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Bank of America raised MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

