Insider Selling: Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Sells 31,401 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Terri A. Morrical sold 31,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $2,764,230.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NEOG traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $89.99. 187,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,497. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.17 and its 200 day moving average is $78.85. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.72 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 29.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 336.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 59.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after acquiring an additional 101,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the third quarter valued at about $432,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.