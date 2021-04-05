Insider Selling: Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CFO Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,161,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 125,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,711. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $51.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.10, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,517,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.