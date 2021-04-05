Insider Selling: Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,022,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,271,842.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OCSL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.50. 2,372,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,994. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

