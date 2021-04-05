Insider Selling: Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,022,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,271,842.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
OCSL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.50. 2,372,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,994. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $6.59.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
