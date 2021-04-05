Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Sells 57,500 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $3,184,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,424 shares in the company, valued at $15,200,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Outset Medical stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,524,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,337,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

