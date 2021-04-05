Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $520,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ PLMR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 86.72 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.26. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.93 and a 1-year high of $121.87.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on PLMR. Barclays upgraded shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.
