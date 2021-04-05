Insider Selling: Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Major Shareholder Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $18,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $179,544.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 9,242 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $28,927.46.

On Wednesday, March 24th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,649 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $8,609.25.

On Monday, March 22nd, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 20,091 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $67,304.85.

On Thursday, March 18th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 269,175 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $907,119.75.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 85,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.68. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 118.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 219,270 shares during the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

