Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) SVP Sells 968 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Leon Trefler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pegasystems alerts:

On Wednesday, January 20th, Leon Trefler sold 90 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $12,600.00.

PEGA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.91. The company had a trading volume of 386,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,052. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.57 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.78.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -9.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 44,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.