Insider Selling: Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,194.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $30,204.90.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Richard Chen sold 345 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $11,247.00.

NASDAQ PSNL traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 846,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,309. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSNL. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist began coverage on Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Personalis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at about $913,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,881,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

