Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Edward L. Cahill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Edward L. Cahill sold 10,000 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $720,000.00.

Phreesia stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.19. 433,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,894. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -91.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. On average, analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

