Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Sells 48,193 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 48,193 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $1,629,405.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Thilo Schroeder sold 33,626 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $1,093,517.52.

On Monday, March 29th, Thilo Schroeder sold 2,174 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $69,894.10.

On Friday, March 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 35,268 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $1,179,361.92.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 34,881 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,273,156.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.11. 228,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,259. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. As a group, analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,425,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 71,703 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

