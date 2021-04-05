Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel Sells 201 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel John J. Fry sold 201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $12,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John J. Fry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, John J. Fry sold 163 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $11,126.38.

On Tuesday, January 5th, John J. Fry sold 153 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $6,751.89.

Shares of Quanterix stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.73. The stock had a trading volume of 21,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,068. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.79. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 407.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 35,819 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

