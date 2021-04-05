Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Sells 215 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Dawn Mattoon sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $13,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dawn Mattoon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Dawn Mattoon sold 182 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $12,423.32.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Dawn Mattoon sold 170 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $7,502.10.

QTRX stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,714. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average is $53.79.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. The business had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

